Landlords’ legal challenge forces council to delay licensing scheme

A council licensing scheme in North Lincolnshire has been delayed following a legal challenge from local landlords. The scheme, which was due to take effect on 20 March, was halted after the Crosby Landlords’ Association filed for a judicial review, raising concerns over the fairness and financial burden of the scheme.

Landlords’ association questions fairness of the scheme

North Lincolnshire Council had approved the introduction of selective licensing in certain wards last autumn, with landlords expected to pay a fee of £955 for a five-year licence. However, the legal action from the Crosby Landlords’ Association has forced the council to put the scheme on hold.

In a statement on its website, the council confirmed: “The launch date for the Selective Licensing Scheme has been delayed. We will release the new date as soon as it is available. The council is currently not accepting Selective Licence applications.”

The council maintains that the scheme is intended to “make a positive contribution to the health and wellbeing of residents” and “demonstrates North Lincolnshire Council’s commitment to tackling health inequalities.” However, landlords argue that the financial burden and the bureaucratic nature of the scheme place undue pressure on property owners.

A spokesperson for the Crosby Landlords’ Association said: “We believe the scheme is unfair and disproportionate. A fee of £955 is a significant cost, especially for smaller landlords who are already facing rising costs from increased maintenance, regulatory changes, and higher interest rates.”

Landlords push for a fairer approach

The Crosby Landlords’ Association argues that while improving housing standards is important, selective licensing unfairly targets landlords rather than addressing broader issues within the rental sector. One landlord, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We want to provide safe and secure homes for tenants, but this scheme feels more like a cash grab than a genuine effort to improve housing.”

The association is seeking a judicial review to challenge the legality of the scheme and its associated fees. Legal experts suggest that the council could face difficulties justifying the fee structure, particularly if it exceeds the actual administrative costs of running the scheme.

A local landlord commented: “Landlords are already under immense pressure from increased costs and changing regulations. We support efforts to improve housing standards, but this scheme feels like a blunt instrument that punishes responsible landlords while doing little to address problem properties.”

Council under pressure to revise the scheme

North Lincolnshire Council insists that the scheme will proceed once the legal issues are resolved, but the delay highlights growing tensions between local authorities and private landlords.

“We want to work with residents, tenants and landlords in the area,” the council stated. “Further updates will be made available on this page.”

The delay raises questions about how councils balance the need for improved housing standards with the financial realities faced by landlords. If the legal challenge succeeds, other councils across the UK considering similar schemes may face pressure to revise their approaches to avoid similar setbacks.

Landlords across the country will be watching closely to see how North Lincolnshire Council responds — and whether this case sets a precedent for future licensing schemes.