Landlords leaving rental market linked to rising homelessness, warns council

Ashford Borough Council has issued a stark warning that landlords selling up is directly contributing to a rise in homelessness. The council’s data shows that almost half of those seeking housing support in 2024 did so because their landlord had decided to sell. In response, the local authority is calling for greater incentives to keep responsible landlords in the private rented sector (PRS).

Exodus of landlords straining housing supply

Victoria Henham, head of the council’s ABC Lettings agency, has highlighted an urgent need to support buy-to-let investors. She points to government figures revealing a 33% increase in households facing homelessness due to landlords exiting the rental market in just six months.

Henham explains that selling up is the most common reason landlords end tenancies, far outpacing other causes. “In the 20 years I have been involved in the industry, this is the toughest time for people to access housing in the private rental market,” she said. With 21 applicants now competing for every available rental property, she warns that demand is significantly outstripping supply.

Responsible landlords need incentives to stay

ABC Lettings was established in 2012 to bridge the gap between private landlords and tenants in need, offering a traditional management service with guaranteed rents. The agency aims to encourage landlords to remain in the sector rather than exit due to economic pressures and increasing regulation.

Henham insists that providing support for landlords is crucial to preventing further instability. “Tenants need greater choice, and that means supporting responsible landlords to stay and continue to provide decent quality housing. I know most landlords want to do their bit to help with the current homelessness crisis, in Ashford and elsewhere,” she explained.

Landlords facing growing pressures

With rising interest rates, increased taxation, and regulatory changes, many landlords have been left questioning whether remaining in the PRS is viable. Despite efforts from local councils such as Ashford’s ABC Lettings initiative, property owners need more substantial support to prevent further withdrawals from the rental market.

Henham’s message is clear: “Landlords need help now more than ever before.” If policymakers fail to act, the exodus of landlords could continue, leading to even greater pressure on councils and housing services.

The call for action raises key questions for national and local government. Should councils expand schemes like ABC Lettings? What incentives could be introduced to ensure landlords remain in the sector? For now, the situation remains precarious, with tenants and landlords alike waiting to see how policymakers respond.