Landlord just increased my rent by £700 per month

That’s what my tenant client said to me last week in panic mode.

They’re a family of 4 consisting of a couple and 2 small children. They live in a 2-bedroom flat in Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

You might be thinking… How on earth can a landlord do that to a small family? Rent increases like this should be against the law.

Well…After speaking with the landlord he shows me his mortgage statement… His bills have almost doubled…

He tells me he’s had sleepless nights drowned with anxiety on how he’s going to keep up with mortgage-payments.

In this way, the tenant and landlord are joined with their shared anxiety for the future.

But! – We showed them there are options available to them:

✅ 1. First we assessed the families benefits and realised they were eligible for an additional £300 per month uplift from Universal Credit.

✅ 2. Second, we negotiated with their local council who contributed a further £200 per month towards their monthly rent.

✅ 3. Finally, we made an application for a Discretionary Housing Payment to make up the balance.

Results? The tenants were able to renew their contract for a further 24 months and homelessness was prevented!

As I say and will continue to say, Eviction is not the only option! There are many options available to you… Even if your situation does look bleak!

This is a free service so If you have any similar issues or, please do not hesitate get in touch or give me call.

Find out more here

Many thanks,

Denzel Matsaudza

CEO

Social Housing Options

Mobile: +44 7780 599958

Website: www.socialhousingoptions.org

Reviews: 5★ Rated Agency on Google – Click here

Serving families all over the UK – From London, through to Metropolitan cities and District Councils. We’ve got you covered!