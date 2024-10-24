Functional home features driving faster sales in today’s housing market

New analysis from Yopa, the full-service estate agent, has highlighted the home features that are helping properties sell faster than others on the market. In a climate where buyers are more selective due to higher borrowing costs, practical and cost-saving design elements are proving to be more desirable than luxury features.

Kitchen functionality leading the way

Yopa’s research, which examined thousands of recent property listings, revealed that properties with specific functional features are finding buyers at a faster rate than the market average. Currently, 12% of all homes listed in the last 30 days have secured a buyer. However, homes boasting features such as breakfast bars and kitchen islands are selling even faster.

The data shows that 13.6% of homes listed with a breakfast bar have already sold within the first month, making it the most sought-after feature for today’s homebuyers. Similarly, 12.6% of properties featuring a kitchen island have been snapped up in the same period. These practical design elements appear to be particularly appealing to buyers looking for more usable and modern kitchen spaces.

Energy efficiency remains a priority

Energy efficiency has been a major topic in the property market recently, particularly in the rental sector, and this concern is extending to buyers as well. According to Yopa’s analysis, properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or above are selling faster than the wider market average. In fact, 12.6% of homes with higher EPC ratings have already found buyers, highlighting the importance of energy efficiency in reducing household costs during a time of rising energy prices.

Verona Frankish, CEO of Yopa, commented on this trend: “The chance to reduce their outgoings with a more energy-efficient property is also a high priority, and this speaks to the fact that while the market outlook has improved, many buyers remain restricted due to higher mortgage rates.”

Luxury features falling behind

While functional features and energy efficiency are proving popular, some high-end home elements are not faring as well. The research reveals that homes with luxury offerings such as swimming pools and large gardens are selling at a slower rate. Only 5.6% of homes with a pool have sold within the first 30 days, making it the least in-demand feature. Large gardens, surprisingly, also ranked low, with just 7.1% of such homes finding buyers.

Frankish explained the shift in buyer priorities: “More opulent offerings such as swimming pools, large gardens, and listed features aren’t in high demand, no doubt due to the fact that homes boasting such luxuries are at the higher end of the house price scale and out of reach for most in today’s market.”

As the housing market continues to adapt to economic pressures, homebuyers are focusing on features that provide practical benefits rather than purely aesthetic or luxury qualities. For sellers, understanding these trends could help them market their homes more effectively and attract buyers more quickly in a competitive environment.