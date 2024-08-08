Landlord confidence in rental market hits new low

Landlords across the UK have expressed dwindling confidence in the rental market, with optimism dropping significantly as of July 2024, according to a new survey by SpareRoom. This survey, involving 1,300 landlords, indicates a drastic change in sentiment, with only 19% expressing confidence compared to 54% in December 2023.

Decline in Market Confidence

The survey highlighted a notable decline in landlord confidence, which had remained relatively stable since June 2021. Over the past three years, sentiment had consistently shown a near-even split between those confident in the market and those who were not. This recent dip marks a significant shift in landlords’ outlook towards the rental market’s health and stability.

Skepticism Towards Government Policies

Landlords also expressed skepticism regarding the impact of the new government’s housing policies on the rental market. A striking 79% of respondents indicated they did not believe these policies would improve the market conditions, with only a scant 3% in favor. The remainder of respondents were undecided or felt it was too early to tell.

Future Outlook and Government Impact

Matt Hutchinson, Director at SpareRoom, commented on the findings: “The stark contrast in landlord confidence now compared to the last three years is concerning. There appears to be little faith in the newly elected government’s approach to housing policy.” He highlighted the planned abolition of Section 21 and potential regulatory changes as key factors contributing to this pessimism.

Hutchinson added, “It will be very interesting to see how confidence shifts based on the government’s decisions over the next year and how these will affect rental prices nationwide.” This sentiment reflects a broader apprehension among landlords about future regulatory environments and their implications on property management and investment returns.