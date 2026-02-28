Industry urges housing tax reforms ahead of Spring Statement

Property industry figures have called for housing tax reforms ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s Spring Statement on 3 March, with one in three respondents to a new survey saying stamp duty removal would improve development viability.

Stamp duty reform tops wishlist

Research by RSM UK found that 33 percent of respondents believe scrapping stamp duty would help unlock stalled projects and improve market conditions. While full abolition is considered unlikely, industry voices are pushing for targeted relief to support first-time buyers and reduce friction in the transaction process. Peter Graham, partner and head of real estate and construction for the North at RSM UK, said: “There’s a clear appetite for tax reforms to help stimulate the real estate market and relieve a substantial pressure point for the sector.” Graham added: “While abolition is unlikely, a reintroduction of reliefs for first-time buyers and multiple dwellings would be a welcome step towards easing the tax burdens and supporting the sector’s long-term growth.” The call comes as landlords and developers face higher costs following recent stamp duty threshold changes, with HMRC figures showing receipts hit £899 million in the latest monthly data.

Planning and skills shortages also in focus

Beyond tax, industry leaders have highlighted planning reform and workforce constraints as key barriers to housing delivery. The government’s target of 1.5 million new homes during this parliament remains under pressure from delays in the planning system and a shortage of construction workers. Lee Williams, national sales manager at Saffron for Intermediaries, said: “Planning reform must deliver tangible improvement. Delays and inconsistency have eroded trust, and when applicants cannot rely on timely decisions, they hesitate to commit capital.” Williams added that converting redundant commercial space into residential or mixed-use developments could help accelerate regeneration, while greater investment in apprenticeships and vocational training would address labour shortages. The Spring Statement, scheduled for 3 March, will be published alongside updated forecasts covering growth, inflation, unemployment, public spending and tax receipts. While no major policy announcements are expected, the statement may shape future decisions on taxation and government spending.

Editor’s view

With construction costs rising and planning still a bottleneck, tax relief alone will not fix housing supply. But targeted stamp duty changes could at least keep the market moving while deeper reforms take shape.

