House prices and landlord finance boosted by new multi-property product

Paragon Bank has unveiled a new multi-property mortgage option allowing landlords to finance four to 99 properties in a single application — a move rolled out nationwide this week to cut costs, simplify portfolio growth and speed up completions. For portfolio landlords, the launch could materially reduce borrowing friction at a time when margins are tight and refinancing windows are crucial.

Specialist finance for landlords takes a major step forward

The lender, which marked 30 years in the sector this year, says the new proposition is built around three priorities: flexibility, fluidity and fewer fees. Landlords can combine any products from Paragon’s full range for both purchase and remortgage, selecting from fixed-rate, variable and fee-free options depending on loan size and strategy. Any property type is eligible — including HMOs, multi-unit blocks (MUBs) and standard self-contained units.

One of the most notable features is the ability for properties within a single application to complete separately. This offers landlords useful breathing space: it means purchases with different timelines, survey delays or tenant-related access issues no longer disrupt an entire portfolio submission.

The bank confirmed that no application fees apply, including for HMOs and MUBs, cutting the typical £299 cost per property. With only one legal advice certificate required, not one for every asset, portfolio investors could save several hundred pounds on even modest applications — and significantly more on large ones.

Rent growth outlook strengthens case for streamlined lending

The launch aligns with broader market conditions. Tenant demand continues to outpace supply in most regions — the North West, Wales and parts of the East Midlands all record demand levels running 10–14% above five-year norms, according to recent ONS rental data. With landlord instructions falling sharply since 2020, streamlined finance is becoming an essential tool for those looking to scale portfolios while competition for stock intensifies.

This is why some brokers are calling Paragon’s update “timely”. One London broker, discussing recent application trends in a published market report last month, said many landlords were “trying to consolidate refinancing and purchases wherever possible to avoid duplicated costs”.

The product also follows the rollout of Paragon’s revamped mortgage originations platform earlier this year. The system has allowed the bank to redesign how portfolio cases are handled, with one dedicated underwriter assigned to each application — a detail brokers have welcomed, given the delays often caused by multiple case handlers in complex submissions.

Russell Anderson, Paragon Bank’s Commercial Director for Mortgages, said: “Buy-to-let is in our DNA and we have been supporting landlords to build portfolios for decades. The launch of our multi-property proposition sets us apart from peers as it gives landlords a quick and cost-efficient way of adding a number of properties in one go, but the flexibility to manage those transactions individually.”

Paragon’s Managing Director of Mortgages, Louisa Sedgwick, added that the lender is “really excited about some of the innovations we have in the pipeline as we evolve our business”, noting that the platform was already enabling improved service for landlords with 15 or fewer properties earlier this year.

Portfolio growth outlook: fewer barriers, more opportunity

For landlords balancing higher rates, tax adjustments and the unknowns surrounding the Renters’ Rights Act rollout, tools that cut administrative drag are increasingly valuable. Multi-property submissions reduce legal duplication, limit valuation disruptions and allow investors to negotiate faster in competitive markets — especially in regions where good stock is scarce.

The bigger strategic question is whether similar lenders will follow Paragon’s lead. If they do, portfolio landlords could find 2026 a far more navigable year than 2023–24, when borrowing conditions tightened sharply and application pipelines slowed dramatically.

Editor’s view

Paragon’s new multi-property process is more than just a product tweak — it’s a structural shift in how lenders support serious landlords. As tax pressures rise and refinancing cycles shorten, cutting fees and speeding completions will matter just as much as sharp loan pricing. The next year will tell whether other lenders match this move or leave Paragon to dominate a growing niche.

Published: 13 November 2025

Sources: Paragon Bank; ONS rental market data; broker commentary; market reports.

