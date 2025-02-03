House of Lords urged to amend Renters’ Rights Bill to protect landlords and rental market

The House of Lords is being called upon to make crucial amendments to the Renters’ Rights Bill as it reaches its Second Reading tomorrow. Property experts and landlord representatives warn that if the bill proceeds without significant changes, it will reduce the supply of rental homes, drive up rents, and make it even harder for tenants to secure housing.

Landlords facing further restrictions despite housing crisis

As the UK struggles with a rental housing shortage, landlords argue that additional restrictions in the Renters’ Rights Bill will deter investment and shrink the number of available properties. In its current form, the legislation proposes a cap on the amount of rent a landlord can request in advance, a move the government claims will provide greater security for tenants. However, critics argue it will only disincentivise landlords from letting properties, particularly in high-demand areas.

Timothy Douglas, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Propertymark, stressed the unintended consequences of these measures. “Propertymark recognises the UK Government’s intention is to protect renters and provide them with greater security. However, there is a real concern from letting agents that overly restrictive regulations will reduce the supply of rental homes, drive up rent prices and make it even more difficult for people to find affordable housing. We are therefore calling on Peers to make the Renters’ Rights Bill fit for purpose.”

A key issue remains the regulation of short-term lets. While the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Act introduced requirements for short-term rental properties, there is growing uncertainty about how the government plans to implement and enforce these measures alongside the Renters’ Rights Bill. Landlords argue that without clear guidance, the new legislation could create confusion and lead to further delays in much-needed housing reform.

Uncertainty over court capacity and enforcement

Another major concern is the strain the bill could place on the UK’s court system. With eviction rules changing and new restrictions being introduced, landlords fear an even lengthier process to reclaim properties in cases of tenant arrears or anti-social behaviour. Existing court backlogs are already causing significant delays, and there is no clear plan from the government on how it intends to increase resources to handle the additional caseload.

“There is a desperate need for the UK Government to confirm to the sector about what court reform looks like and take action,” Douglas stated. He also emphasised the importance of setting a clear timeline for implementing these changes, urging ministers to ensure the legislation does not create additional barriers for landlords.

Local councils are also expected to take on greater responsibility for enforcing the new regulations, but with stretched resources, there are doubts over whether they will be able to manage the increased workload effectively. Propertymark has repeatedly called for additional funding and staffing to support enforcement, warning that without it, the legislation will be ineffective and leave both landlords and tenants in legal limbo.

Student landlords and pet policies under pressure

One of the bill’s most controversial aspects is its impact on student landlords, particularly those who do not let Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs). The removal of fixed-term tenancies means landlords may face uncertainty over rental voids, making it riskier to let to students who require properties on a predictable academic-year cycle.

Additionally, the proposed restriction on rent in advance payments could make it harder for students – many of whom rely on guarantors or upfront payments—to secure accommodation. “The UK Government must revise the provisions on restricting rent in advance to better protect vulnerable tenants and allow agents and landlords to process applications and be able to set up tenancies securely,” Douglas stated.

Concerns have also been raised about pet policies under the bill. While it encourages landlords to accept tenants with pets, there is uncertainty over the viability of pet insurance products, which are meant to offset potential damages. Douglas argues that a more practical solution would be to extend the deposit cap, ensuring landlords have adequate financial protection while still allowing tenants to keep pets.

Landlords and agents demand clarity before changes take effect

The rental sector has been vocal in its demand for clear implementation dates and well-planned enforcement strategies. Propertymark, representing thousands of letting agents, has actively campaigned for amendments to ensure landlords are not unfairly burdened. Over 200 emails and letters have been sent to members of the House of Lords, urging them to push for a more balanced approach.

The organisation has also provided its members with a Toolkit, offering resources to help them engage with policymakers. “A clear timetable for implementation must be set out by the UK Government, including a commitment to enact the registration of short-term rental property requirements as passed in the Levelling-up and Regeneration Act,” Douglas emphasised.

As the House of Lords prepares to debate the bill, landlords remain concerned about the potential impact on their businesses. If restrictive regulations push more investors out of the market, the UK’s rental crisis could deepen, making it even harder for tenants to find affordable homes. The government faces a critical decision – whether to push ahead with reforms that risk destabilising the private rental sector or listen to landlords and agents who are calling for a fairer, more sustainable approach.