Greenwich Council targets 120 properties in HMO crackdown

Greenwich Council has launched a coordinated enforcement operation in Plumstead, targeting more than 120 properties suspected of housing breaches and unlicensed HMOs. Officers from Environmental Health, Private Landlord Property Licensing, Waste Services, Parking Enforcement, Anti-Social Behaviour and Integrated Enforcement joined the Metropolitan Police in a multi-agency intervention responding to repeated complaints from residents.

Complaints drive coordinated council response

The crackdown follows a series of reports from local residents about noise nuisance, littering and illegal parking, with the council focusing resources on streets generating the most complaints. During the operation, officers identified fly-tipping, suspected unlicensed HMOs requiring a licence, and addresses linked to possible drug-related activity. Cases are now set to be followed up by the relevant enforcement teams. This follows a Wembley HMO landlord facing a £92,000 fine for safety breaches – another example of councils stepping up enforcement as the Renters Rights Act brings new powers. Councillor Rachel Taggart-Ryan, cabinet member for community safety and enforcement, said: “The purpose of the day was to reassure residents that we are listening and truly do care about the issues they’re facing in their neighbourhoods. “We are particularly focused on unlicensed HMOs and the impact that some of these properties have on residents. Properties of concern have been noted, and they will be investigated.”

Borough-wide rollout planned

The council has confirmed that similar operations will be rolled out across other parts of Greenwich as part of an ongoing enforcement programme, using joint teams to identify and investigate problem properties. Taggart-Ryan added: “We will continue to organise these intervention days in different areas to help reduce anti-social behaviour and environmental offences across the borough, helping residents feel safer.” Greenwich’s enforcement approach mirrors Sheffield’s plans for city-wide licensing and reflects a broader trend of councils using targeted operations ahead of the Renters Rights Act taking effect.

What this means for landlords

If you let in Greenwich: Check your HMO licence status now – the council is actively targeting unlicensed properties and will follow up on any identified during the operation.

Check your HMO licence status now – the council is actively targeting unlicensed properties and will follow up on any identified during the operation. Watch for: Similar multi-agency operations expanding to other parts of the borough in coming months.

Similar multi-agency operations expanding to other parts of the borough in coming months. Bottom line: Councils are increasingly combining licensing, environmental and anti-social behaviour teams – landlords need compliance across all areas, not just housing standards.

Editor’s view

The multi-agency approach is becoming standard practice. Councils have realised that HMO licensing enforcement is more effective when combined with waste, parking and anti-social behaviour teams – landlords who cut corners in one area tend to cut them in others. Greenwich’s borough-wide rollout signals this isn’t a one-off operation but a sustained enforcement strategy.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 20 March 2026

Sources: Royal Borough of Greenwich

Related reading: Wembley HMO landlord fined £92,000 for serious safety breaches

