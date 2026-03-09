Fleet Mortgages drops income barrier as BTL criteria ease

Fleet Mortgages has removed its minimum income requirement for buy-to-let applicants as part of a wider shake-up of lending criteria aimed at expanding access to landlord finance. The specialist lender announced multiple changes across its BTL range, with the income threshold removal a headline move that could open doors for landlords who previously struggled to qualify.

Simpler income checks and shorter trading history

The changes simplify documentation requirements across the board. Employed applicants now need only their most recent payslip, while retired borrowers can submit their latest pension statement. Self-employed landlords can provide their latest tax computation, calculation or tax return – a reduction from previously required documentation.

For self-employed applicants and contractors, Fleet has also cut the required trading history from two years to one full tax year. This follows Landlord Knowledge’s recent reporting on limited company landlord trends, which showed the growing shift toward corporate structures among professional investors. The simplified criteria should benefit those operating through SPVs or recently established companies.

Longer terms and expanded property acceptance

Fleet has increased its maximum mortgage term from 30 to 35 years – a move designed to improve monthly cashflow by spreading repayments over a longer period. For landlords managing tight rental coverage ratios, the extra five years could make deals viable that would otherwise fail stress tests.

On the property side, the lender has removed height restrictions on blocks of flats, opening lending on high-rise developments previously excluded. Maximum loan-to-value on new-build flats has increased from 70 percent to 75 percent, offering buy-to-let mortgage borrowers greater flexibility when purchasing or refinancing newer properties.

Further updates include removal of age restrictions for flat roofs and steel or concrete frame construction, plus acceptance of blocks with swimming pools – construction types that many lenders still exclude.

What this means for landlords

Editor’s view

Fleet’s moves are notable precisely because they go against the grain. While many lenders have tightened criteria amid market uncertainty, Fleet is actively removing barriers. Whether this reflects confidence in landlord creditworthiness or appetite for market share, the practical effect is more options for borrowers. Landlords with non-standard circumstances – whether income structure or property type – should take note.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 9 March 2026

Sources: Fleet Mortgages

