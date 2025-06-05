EPC deadline branded unrealistic as landlords push back

Landlords across the UK are warning that the government’s proposed energy efficiency deadlines are not only unworkable, but risk pushing parts of the rental sector into crisis. According to the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), the plan to upgrade more than 2.5 million private rented properties to a minimum EPC rating of C within just a few years is “hopelessly unrealistic.”

The current proposal, which aims to introduce the EPC C requirement for new tenancies by 2028 and all tenancies by 2030, would leave landlords with less than two years to begin major works—once the standard is finalised in late 2026.

“Tenants are being sold a pup with timelines that are hopelessly unrealistic,” said Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA.

Labour shortage threatens rollout

The scale of the challenge is not just financial—it’s logistical. According to figures from Kingfisher, which owns B&Q, Screwfix and TradePoint, the UK is heading for a shortfall of 250,000 qualified tradespeople by 2030. That gap raises serious concerns about how landlords are expected to carry out retrofits in time—especially when many homes will require fabric upgrades, new insulation, or modern heating systems.

Beadle was blunt in his assessment: “The idea that millions of homes can be retrofitted in less than two years is detached from all reality, not least given the chronic shortage of tradespeople the sector needs to get the work done.”

At present, there’s been no clear funding mechanism laid out to support landlords with these potentially costly renovations. This is despite repeated calls from the Committee on Fuel Poverty for a tailored support package to help property owners improve energy efficiency across the rental market.

Landlords offer realistic alternative timeline

In response, the NRLA has submitted a two-phase implementation proposal to the government. Rather than rush to a blanket 2030 deadline, it recommends:

By 2030: Focus on improving the building fabric—especially insulation and draft-proofing—where cost-effective and feasible.

By 2036: Introduce further requirements, such as smart meters and energy-efficient heating systems, when technology and installer capacity are more robust.

This approach balances long-term environmental goals with short-term practicality, reducing the risk of unintended consequences like landlords exiting the sector or raising rents to cover steep retrofit costs.

“Noble ambitions mean little without practical and realistic policy to match,” Beadle added.

Can the private rental sector keep pace with net zero targets?

For landlords, the message is clear: they’re not opposed to improving energy efficiency—quite the opposite. But the current plan underestimates both the scale of the task and the resources available to deliver it.

Without a more measured, phased approach, landlords warn that the proposed EPC rules risk reducing rental stock, increasing costs for tenants, and failing to meet their own environmental aims.