Council gains ‘major victory’ over short-term letting fraud

AirBnb has agreed to share payment data with Kensington and Chelsea borough council to help crack down on illegal short-term lets.

The agreement covers for two estates in North Kensington and is, said the council, ‘a major victory against social housing tenancy fraud’.

It unlocks critical information ‘that can be used in future legal action or criminal proceedings against alleged fraudsters’.

The data-sharing, which will take place under a court order, will provide the council with payment evidence of social housing properties identified as being potentially listed as holiday and short-term lets. This will allow the council to take enforcement steps having obtained the evidence.

The order was agreed by Airbnb and Kensington and Chelsea as part of the council’s efforts to crackdown on the number of illegally sublet council-owned properties, as the council aims to free up homes for individuals and families on the housing waiting list.

‘There is a huge demand for social housing in our borough and it’s simply not fair that people in genuine need are being denied a place to call home because others are illegally subletting their council properties to make money, said Kim-Taylor Smith, lead council member for housing.

‘Tenancy fraud is not a victimless crime. It costs the public purse an average of £42,000 a year for each home and this welcome collaboration with Airbnb will help us to clamp down on it in our borough’.

• Southwark Council has reminded owners of empty homes that it has loans and grants available to bring them back into use. ‘The funding is to help you refurbish your property to let on the private or social housing market, or for reoccupation as your main home’, it said.

Grants of up to £40,000 are available in return for letting your property through a council run scheme. And fixed-fee loans of up to £70,000 are available to bring private rents back onto the market. In certain circumstances. More information is available from the council.