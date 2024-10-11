Calls for greater balance in Renters’ Rights Bill

The Renters’ Rights Bill, which recently passed its Second Reading in the House of Commons on 9 October, must offer more balance between tenants, landlords, and agents, argues Propertymark. While welcoming the UK Government’s decision not to introduce rent controls, the professional body insists that several critical questions remain unanswered, particularly around how the Bill will address the growing demand for rental homes and encourage an increase in supply.

Enforcement and local council resourcing

Propertymark highlights the importance of ensuring that local councils are adequately resourced to enforce both existing rules and the new measures proposed in the Bill. The professional body continues to stress the need for the government to take into account the unique challenges facing students and house sharers, advocating for the extension of the student ground to more sharers. They also call for the registration of all short-term lets to strengthen the private rented sector and ensure sufficient long-term rental housing is available.

The organisation remains committed to further engagement with the government and plans to present additional evidence from its members during the committee stage of the Bill.

Concerns about fixed term tenancies and impact assessments

During the Bill’s Second Reading debate, many MPs voiced Propertymark’s concerns about the lack of an impact assessment on key changes. In particular, the removal of fixed-term tenancies was flagged as a source of complications and potential costs for both landlords and tenants. While Housing Secretary Angela Rayner focused on creating “decent, safe, and affordable homes,” Shadow Housing Secretary Kemi Badenoch raised concerns that the legislation could lead to conflict between landlords and tenants.

Key provisions in the Bill

The Renters’ Rights Bill aims to introduce significant reforms, including:

Abolishing Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions with expanded possession grounds.

Ending bidding wars by landlords and agents.

Allowing tenants to keep pets, with pet insurance required to safeguard landlords.

Introducing the Decent Homes Standard and Awaab’s Law to the private rental sector.

The Bill also proposes establishing a digital database for the private rented sector, creating a new ombudsman service, and ensuring tenants in receipt of benefits or with children cannot face discrimination. Local authorities’ enforcement powers will be enhanced with expanded Rent Repayment Orders.

Propertymark’s recommendations

Timothy Douglas, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Propertymark, commented:

“Key concerns remain about how this legislation will support landlords and agents to meet the huge demand for rented property. To give more confidence to landlords, the UK Government must outline in detail how they intend to adequately reform the court system and resource local authorities to deal with the changes. Rules to regulate short-term lets, a review of taxes and costs impacting private landlords, and maintaining Local Housing Allowance rates can also support both landlords and tenants and ensure there is enough property for people to rent.”

Douglas also emphasised the importance of retaining fixed-term tenancies as an option for renters and phasing out duplicative licensing schemes to simplify the regulatory landscape.

