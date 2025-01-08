Bristol leads the charge as 26,000 new homes hit the market in 2025

The UK property market has seen a brisk start to 2025, with nearly 26,000 homes listed for sale in the first week alone. According to new analysis from Yopa, Bristol has emerged as the standout region, boasting a 12.3% increase in housing stock, offering a major boon for potential buyers.

Strong regional performance

Yopa’s data reveals that an estimated 427,200 homes are currently on the market across England. Of these, 25,837 properties were added during the first week of January, marking a 6.4% rise in available stock.

While Bristol has seen the most dramatic surge in listings, other regions have also shown notable growth. Merseyside and Norfolk recorded increases of 9.4%, while West Sussex and Essex both climbed by 9% and 8.6%, respectively. The Home Counties, including Surrey, Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire, are also among the frontrunners, reflecting heightened seller activity in suburban and commuter areas.

In contrast, areas like the City of London saw only a 2.3% rise, highlighting a sluggish pace in urban centres compared to regional counterparts. Rural locations such as Cornwall (3.3%) and Cumbria (3.6%) also experienced only modest growth, indicating a shift in focus to larger markets.

“Act now, urges Yopa CEO

Verona Frankish, CEO of Yopa, shed light on the seasonal trends influencing this surge in listings:

“A new year often brings an influx of homes to the market, as sellers emerge from their festive bolt holes and look to kick on with their plans to move for the year ahead,” she explained. “So it’s no surprise that thousands of properties have already hit the market so far this year, although some areas have seen a greater degree of market activity compared to others.”

Frankish also noted the potential impact of impending tax deadlines, which could further fuel activity:

“With yet another stamp duty deadline looming, we’re anticipating a very busy few months for the property market. Sellers contemplating a sale need to be acting now to take advantage of this increased level of market activity.”

A landlord’s market in 2025?

For landlords and property investors, this uptick in housing stock presents a golden opportunity to expand portfolios or negotiate better deals in a competitive market. The strong regional performance underscores the resilience of the UK property sector, particularly in regions like Bristol and the Home Counties.

However, this influx of homes raises critical questions. Could increased supply put downward pressure on prices? Or will robust demand sustain current market values? For landlords, the message is clear: 2025 could be the year to capitalise on favourable conditions.

As Frankish emphasised, “Timing is everything in property.” With the market off to such a promising start, landlords would do well to stay informed and act decisively. Whether buying or selling, the landscape looks ripe for strategic opportunities – if you’re ready to make your move.