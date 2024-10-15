£3.2bn surge in new homes delivered to UK cities in just two weeks

The UK housing market has seen a significant boost with £3.2 billion worth of new-build homes delivered across Britain in the past two weeks, according to new research by peer-to-peer real estate investment platform, easyMoney.

In a fresh analysis of the property market, easyMoney has tracked the influx of new-build homes and estimated their combined market value. With an average new-build house price of £439,086 across Britain, the data reveals the growing confidence among developers and investors as thousands of new homes enter the market.

Major cities lead the charge

Over the last 14 days, an estimated 7,288 new-build homes have been delivered across the country, with London seeing the largest share. The capital welcomed 764 new-build properties, with their total market value hitting an impressive £468.3 million. London’s high property prices have driven this surge, where the average new-build home costs £612,906.

Manchester has also seen a significant delivery of 250 new-build homes, valued at a combined £82.3 million. Meanwhile, in Glasgow, 91 new-build properties have entered the market with an estimated value of £25.2 million. Glasgow stands out in particular, as these new properties account for over 20% of the city’s current available new-build stock, the highest proportion of any British city.

Developers’ confidence on the rise

Jason Ferrando, CEO of easyMoney, highlights the positive outlook: “With £3.2bn worth of new-builds coming to the British market in just a fortnight, it’s clear that confidence is up among developers and investors. They’ve seen the economic forecast brighten, and they’ve heard the new Labour government pledge loudly about delivering new homes at a rate not seen in this country for decades.”

Ferrando continues: “Property has always been a reliable investment asset in the UK, providing great returns and low risk, even when external economic conditions appear dire. Now that the country is on the up and recovering from another difficult period, we fully expect new-build delivery to ramp up even more than we are seeing already.”

A growing market with huge potential

The delivery of new-build homes across the UK signals renewed optimism in the property market, with investors and developers pushing ahead to meet the country’s housing demand. With significant government support pledged for new housing developments, this trend is expected to continue, helping to address the growing housing shortage.

As confidence grows and more homes enter the market, the focus will be on ensuring these developments are accessible and affordable for buyers across the country. For landlords and property investors, this surge in new housing stock presents both challenges and opportunities as the landscape of the UK housing market continues to evolve.

With further government initiatives in the pipeline, the question remains: how far can the market go, and what will be the long-term impact on property prices across the UK?