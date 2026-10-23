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About the Author
Editorial Team
The Landlord Knowledge editorial team covers UK buy-to-let and property investment news, policy, regulation, and finance. Our reporting focuses on the issues that matter most to private landlords and property investors across the UK. Headed by Leon Hopkins, author of The Landlord's Handbook.
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