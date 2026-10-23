Landlord Knowledge - UK Landlord News, Information & Guides

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About the Author

The Landlord Knowledge editorial news team is headed by Leon Hopkins
Editorial Team
The Landlord Knowledge editorial team covers UK buy-to-let and property investment news, policy, regulation, and finance. Our reporting focuses on the issues that matter most to private landlords and property investors across the UK. Headed by Leon Hopkins, author of The Landlord's Handbook.

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