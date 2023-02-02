UK Landlords Face House Price Slowdown

According to the latest data from the Bank of England, annual house price growth in the UK has slowed down to 1.1%, a decrease from 2.8% in December. The average house price now stands at £258,297, which is 3.2% lower than the August peak of £273,751. The decrease in house price growth can be attributed to a dip in mortgage approvals and normalizing mortgage rates after a spike in the aftermath of the mini-Budget.

London continues to have the highest house price to earnings ratio at 9.2, while Scotland and the North region have the lowest ratios at 3.4. This slowdown in the housing market has been attributed to a cost-of-living crisis, which has left many potential buyers unable to afford a home. The prospect of a recession and potential job cuts has also deterred would-be buyers from entering the market.

According to Nicky Stevenson, Managing Director at national estate agent group Fine & Country, the strongest factor dampening house price growth is the subdued demand from buyers. However, despite the slowdown, average prices are still higher than they were a year ago and 12% higher than in January 2021.

The Bank of England is expected to decide on another interest rate hike today, which could impact home-buyer numbers. If mortgage rates remain stable, it could convince many people to resume their property search. In the meantime, residential landlords are faced with the challenges of a slowing housing market and the need to adapt to a changing landscape.