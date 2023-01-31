More new house completions in Scotland, but starts are down

Almost 2,000 more new homes were built in Scotland in twelve months ended June 2022 than in the previous year, the latest quarterly statistics from Scotland’s chief statistician reveal.

This 9 per cent increase brought the total number of completions to 21,825. Increases were seen across private-led new build completions (up by 4 per cent or 615 homes), local authority new build completions (up 27 per cent or 540 homes), and housing association new build completions (up 21 per cent or 651 homes).

Meanwhile the number of new builds started across all sectors decreased by 13 per cent (2,765 homes), with 19,060 starts in the year to end June 2022, down from 21,825 starts in the previous year. Private-led new build starts decreased by 15 per cent (2,611 homes) and local authority new build starts dropped by 12 per cent (234 homes), whilst housing association new build approvals increased by 3 per cent (80 homes).

Separate figures published as part of the UK House Price Index show a total of 12,013 private new build sales transactions in Scotland in the year to end August 2022, up 4 per cent (508 transactions) on the 11,505 transactions recorded in the year to end August 2021.

The 42,865 long-term empty properties as at September 2022 is a decrease of 2 per cent (901 properties) from the 43,766 properties in 2021. Across the same time period the number of second homes has increased by 2 per cent (397 homes) from 23,890 to 24,287.