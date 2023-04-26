Top Three Tenant Complaints in Greater London Revealed for 2022

Data analysis by lettings agency JOHNS&CO has disclosed the three most common complaints from tenants in Greater London in 2022. The study found that 35% of complaints related to property conditions, 21% concerned the handling of previous complaints, and 10% involved anti-social behaviour.

The findings, which were based on data collected by the Ombudsman Service from July to September 2022, revealed that 37% of mishandled complaints involved housing association landlords, while 43% were with local authorities. Of the complaints categorised as maladministration, 71% were due to mishandling a valid complaint.

Graeme Goessen, Management Services Director at JOHNS&CO, commented on the data, emphasising that landlords have a duty of care to ensure they respond promptly and effectively to justified tenant complaints. He urged landlords to adopt a proactive approach when dealing with tenant issues, such as property conditions, which accounted for 35% of complaints.

Goessen also discussed the process for addressing anti-social behaviour, which represented 10% of complaints. He provided guidelines for landlords, including making a friendly initial approach, pointing out the relevant clause in the tenancy agreement, and sending a warning letter if problems persist. If the situation does not improve, landlords should consider serving a Notice and applying to court for a Possession Order.

Between July and September 2022, the Ombudsman Service received a total of 4,477 complaints, an 8% increase from the previous quarter’s 4,161 complaints.