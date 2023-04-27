Residential Planning Applications Plummet to Lowest Level in a Decade Amid Success Rate Decline

The latest analysis by Searchland, the development site sourcing specialists, has disclosed that the total number of residential planning applications in 2022 reached its lowest annual figure in a decade. The success rate of these applications, in comparison to those that were rejected, is also at its lowest point since 2008.

Searchland examined historical data on the number of approved, rejected, and pending residential planning applications between 2002 and 2022, and how these figures have evolved over time.

The research reveals that in 2022, an estimated 60,986 residential planning applications were approved, rejected, or are still awaiting a decision. This is the lowest annual total since 2012, when 59,013 applications were recorded, and represents a 5% annual decline compared to the 64,419 applications seen in 2021.

The 5% year-on-year drop in 2022 marks the fifth consecutive annual decrease, with total applications falling every year since 2018.

In 2022, out of the 45,182 residential planning applications that were either approved or declined, 32,956 were approved, while 12,226 were rejected. Consequently, planning application approvals constituted 73% of the total, with 27% being rejected.

The 73% success rate in 2022 represents a decrease from the 75% rate observed over the previous three years and is the lowest success rate since 2008 when only 68% of all applications were approved amidst the financial crisis.

Co-founder and CEO of Searchland, Mitchell Fasanya, commented:

“Despite the residential property market benefiting from a pandemic inspired boom, the number of planning applications made has been in steady decline in recent years.

This is down to a number of factors, including the higher cost of materials and labour shortages that will have impacted developer abilities to execute efficiently. Not to mention the market uncertainty that has developed following a string of interest rate hikes which will have seen many developers tread with greater caution in anticipation of a reduction in market values.

While less significant, the recent Help to Buy deadline is also sure to have had an influence with many developers pausing to reevaluate where, what and to whom to target their efforts.

Although the market has stood firm so far, it will be interesting to see how this trend materialises over the coming year but one thing is for certain, the housing crisis is going nowhere and we need to encourage more homes to be built, not less, which starts with planning approval.”