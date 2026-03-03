Spring Statement offers landlords stability as refinancing pressure may ease

The Chancellor’s Spring Statement delivered “no surprises” for landlords, with industry figures welcoming fiscal stability that could ease pressure on mortgage costs even as broader geopolitical risks cloud the outlook.

Rachel Reeves used the statement to provide an economic update rather than announce major policy changes, with the Office for Budget Responsibility downgrading 2026 growth forecasts to 1.1% while upgrading projections for 2027 and 2028 to 1.6%.

Landlords’ refinancing pressure may ease

Adrian Moloney, group lending distribution director at OSB Group, said the Statement should be viewed as “a confidence moment” rather than a housing policy trigger.

“For landlords, the current challenges are well documented. Our latest Landlord Leaders research shows rising mortgage costs, compliance pressures and tenant affordability remain front of mind,” he said. “The Spring Statement is unlikely to change that overnight. But if it helps steady expectations around interest rates and borrowing costs, that could ease some refinancing pressure and support longer-term confidence in the sector.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s recent coverage of mortgage market conditions, with approvals hitting a two-year low as buyers and investors hold back amid affordability pressures.

No surprises is good news

Ben Thompson, Director of Home Moving Strategy at Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “In the current climate, ‘no surprises’ is actually good news. We weren’t expecting fireworks from the Spring Statement, and in many ways that’s reassuring. Right now, the housing market doesn’t need dramatic announcements or last-minute policy changes – it needs stability.”

Rachel Geddes, Strategic Lender Relationship Director at Mortgage Advice Bureau, added: “When the Government avoids sudden policy shifts, it helps keep the financial markets stable and consistent. That creates a more confident environment for lenders, giving them greater certainty about where things are heading and making it easier to price mortgages competitively.”

Geopolitical risks loom

However, market analysts warned the forecasts may already be outdated. Susannah Streeter, Chief Investment Strategist at Wealth Club, noted: “The forecasts don’t take into account the rapidly developing situation in the Middle East. So even though Rachel Reeves championed forecasts of a further fall in inflation, there’s a clear and present danger of the price spiral taking off again.”

UK 10-year gilt yields continued hovering around 4.4% during the statement, with the FTSE 100 remaining approximately 2.6% lower amid global uncertainty.

Industry body calls for bolder action

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, welcomed the stability focus but called for more ambitious investment: “While it does not introduce major new housing policies, the focus on supporting economic stability and the commitment to implement planning reforms by the end of the year are welcome steps.”

However, he warned the government needs to address falling housing supply: “Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that just over 100,000 homes were completed between January and September 2025, an 11% decrease from the same period in 2024.”

Emerson highlighted pressures across both sales and rental markets: “Mortgage approvals remain below pre-pandemic levels, and house prices continue to rise modestly, leaving many prospective buyers struggling to enter the market. Stamp Duty remains a significant barrier to mobility.”

On the rental sector specifically, he added: “Pressures in the rental market are equally acute, with high demand and limited supply having placed upward pressure on rents. Supporting investment in new rental housing is essential to meet demand, improve affordability, and provide tenants with secure, reasonably priced homes.”

What this means for landlords

Refinancing outlook: If market stability holds, borrowing costs should ease gradually through 2026 – good news for landlords approaching remortgage dates.

Editor’s view

A quiet Spring Statement is what landlords needed after the Autumn Budget’s shock NI changes. The absence of new taxes provides welcome certainty, but the real test comes in the months ahead. If geopolitical tensions keep inflation elevated and delay rate cuts, the refinancing pressure Moloney references will persist. Landlords would be wise to lock in rates where possible rather than betting on rapid falls.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 3 March 2026

Sources: Office for Budget Responsibility, OSB Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Wealth Club, Propertymark

