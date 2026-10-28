Scotland publishes rent control guidance as data gaps spark warning

The Scottish government has published guidance telling all 32 local authorities how to assess rent conditions in their areas, with the first reports due to ministers by 31 May 2027 under the Housing (Scotland) Act 2025.

Councils must examine rent levels, the rate of increase and the impact on tenants and landlords in rural areas, repeating the exercise at least every five years. Since 1 April 2026, ministers and councils have been able to demand rental data directly from landlords and tenants to build the evidence base.

The timetable leaves Scottish landlords with a fixed countdown to the first decisions on where rent controls will bite. Where ministers designate a control area, increases will be capped at inflation plus one percent up to a six percent ceiling, applying during tenancies and between lets, with tribunal penalties for landlords who breach the rules.

How the Scottish rent cap would work

Inside a designated area, rent rises for most private residential tenancies will be limited to the Consumer Prices Index plus one percent, capped at a maximum of six percent. The cap applies both during a tenancy and when a new tenancy starts, shutting off the usual route of resetting rents between lets.

Rent can only be increased once every 12 months, even if the tenant changes within that period. Tenants who believe a landlord has raised rent above the permitted level, or increased it more than once in a year, will be able to challenge the rise through a rent officer or the First-tier Tribunal. Ministers can also bring forward regulations letting the tribunal order penalties or compensation where landlords ignore the cap.

Some properties sit outside the regime. New-to-market homes, properties bought with vacant possession and let for the first time since purchase, and homes with no private tenancy in the previous 12 months escape the cap, alongside exempt stock such as Mid-Market Rent and some Build to Rent. Adverts for exempt homes in a control area will have to say so. Full detail is set out in the Scottish government’s rent controls guidance.

Councils can now demand landlords’ rental data

The guidance requires each assessment to reflect local conditions, including rural effects, and the law gives councils teeth to collect it: from April they have been able to require landlords and tenants to supply information about rented properties and the rent charged. Ministers must consult the relevant council plus landlord and tenant representatives before designating any area, and each designation lasts a maximum of five years under review.

That evidence-led design is also where the risk sits for owners. The first reporting cycle leans heavily on freshly gathered data, because comprehensive collection powers only went live this April and no long-running rental dataset covers every council area. Landlords who keep patchy rent records could find their own figures tested against council surveys they never saw.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s July report that 85 percent of renters back rent controls, which showed the political pressure running in one direction. The contrast with England is sharp: ministers have ruled out rent controls south of the border after the RRA launch, leaving Scotland on a lonelier and stricter path that portfolio lenders and insurers will price accordingly.

What this means for landlords

If you let in Scotland: assume your council area could be assessed for designation by next summer – track your local authority’s assessment timetable now.

assume your council area could be assessed for designation by next summer – track your local authority’s assessment timetable now. Tidy your rent records: councils can require rent data from landlords, so keep dated tenancy agreements, increase notices and payment histories in one file.

councils can require rent data from landlords, so keep dated tenancy agreements, increase notices and payment histories in one file. Model the CPI plus one percent cap: test each property’s yield if rises are held to inflation plus one percent with a six percent ceiling and only one rise a year.

test each property’s yield if rises are held to inflation plus one percent with a six percent ceiling and only one rise a year. Watch exemptions on purchase: vacant-possession buys and new-to-market homes escape the reset ban, which changes the maths on acquisition strategy.

vacant-possession buys and new-to-market homes escape the reset ban, which changes the maths on acquisition strategy. Bottom line: May 2027 is the decision point, but the data councils use is being gathered now – what you report and record this year shapes the outcome.

Editor’s view

Evidence-based controls sound reasonable until you ask whose evidence. A first cycle built on months-old collection powers invites designations grounded more in politics than in data. Scottish landlords cannot stop the assessments, but they can make sure their own records are the strongest numbers in the room.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 28 October 2026

Sources: Scottish Government, Housing (Scotland) Act 2025

Related reading: SpareRoom: 85% of renters back rent controls

