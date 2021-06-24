Right to rent coronavirus concessions extended

Less onerous Right to Rent checks, introduced because of the Coronavirus pandemic, will now be acceptable until 31 August 2021, the Home Office has announced.

A return to pre-Coronavirus rules had been set for the end of June, until the Government decided to hold back its relaxation of lock-down rules.

Now, until 31 August, landlords and letting agents can conduct checks by video calls, and accept scanned documents or photos of documents by email or text, rather than scrutinising original documents.

However, from 1 September they must revert to face-to-face and physical document checks as set out in legislation and guidance

The revised date was included in updated Home Office guidance for landlords Coronavirus (COVID-19): landlord right to rent checks.

Updated guidance on how to conduct right to rent checks, Landlord’s guide to right to rent checks, and COVID-19 and renting: guidance for landlords, tenants and local authorities, has also been published.