Right to contest reminder and forms 

Would-be property buyers have been reminded that they have the right to challenge the government to sell land or property that they believe is not needed and could be put to better economic use.

This has come in the form of updated forms to be used when making Right to contest applications.

When first publicising Right to contest, the Government pointed out that independent estimates suggested the public sector then held about 40 per cent of sites with development potential and around 27 per cent of brownfield land suitable for housing. ‘Selling central and local government land or property that we don’t need will help to free up sites to boost local growth and help us to work more efficiently’, it said.

Anyone can use Right to contest, including businesses, local authorities or members of the public. It can be used where property appears surplus to needs or redundant, or could be put to better economic use. It extends to sites currently in use, so long as the applicant believes operations could be moved to a different location.