Property Ombudsman referrals on the rise

Just over 45,000 people turned to The Property Ombudsman for help in 2021, and increase of 15 per cent on 2020, the Ombudsman has reported. Just short of 40,000 of those 45,000 were provided with expert advice and guidance helping them to resolve matters before they became formal complaints.

Of the total of 6,000 resolved disputes, almost 3,000 resulted in a financial settlement.

Compliance with Ombudsman decisions was 99 per cent.

TPO dealt with 2,656 disputes relating to lettings, 1,807 relating to sales, 1,356 for residential leasehold management and 187 for other property professionals.

The biggest awards were £15,981 (lettings), £18,000 (sales) and £9,681 (residential leasehold. The average award was £517, £580 and £415 respectively.

‘I continue to be astonished by the volume of enquires TPO receives and the growth we have seen over the last few years’, said Property Ombudsman Rebecca Marsh. ‘When comparing the volume of enquiries to the number of disputes which go on to become formal investigations, it is clear to see the value that our enquiries team is providing.

‘Over the last few years we have seen call lengths nearly double with issues becoming more complex. Secondly, to member businesses who are saved time, resources and costs associated with having to deal with the complaint themselves.

‘Following the release of the Fairer Private Rented Sector white paper, outlining a collection of reforms built on the principles that everyone has a right to a decent home and that everyone should be treated fairly, I anticipate our enquiries will continue their upward trajectory’.