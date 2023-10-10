Leaders Romans Group Joins Forces with NRLA as National Lettings Partner

Leaders Romans Group (LRG) has officially sealed a partnership deal with The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), stepping up as the association’s chief lettings partner.

This fresh alliance brings with it a bouquet of advantages for NRLA members. They can now avail:

A 33% discount on the standard fees associated with LRG’s landlord offerings, whether it’s for the ‘Let Only’, ‘Rent Collection’, or ‘Full Management’ services.

Access to the ‘Smart Investment’ facility (a service enhanced by NRLA’s associate GetGround). This enables landlords to establish a buy-to-let enterprise in a swift span of less than 30 minutes.

In situations where a landlord finds themselves entangled in legal matters, LRG offers a financial cushion through its ‘Premier Service’.

Allison Thompson, national lettings managing director, LRG, commented: “Leaders Romans Group has always been at the heart of our local communities, with our vast network of high street branches and brands. As a group, we have a far-reaching range of property-related services, and we look forward to being able to support NRLA members with some of these, including sales, lettings, property management, mortgages, build-to-rent, block management and surveying.

“Our partnership with the NRLA means we will be able to further support the large number of landlords they already work with. Our specialist teams, with their award-winning service and local knowledge, can share their expertise with the NRLA’s members.

“We’re delighted to work more closely with the NRLA and believe that together our partnership can help to bring a collaborative voice and a positive change to the private rental sector (PRS) as we navigate the changes happening in the sector together.”

Ben Beadle, chief executive at the NRLA, said: “Our property management solution Portfolio helps self-managing landlords navigate the complex world of compliance but not all of our members are hands on.

“Through our relationship with LRG, our landlords will benefit from a preferential rate on new properties and count on an unrivalled level of support in navigating the increasingly complicated world of residential lettings.

“Further, Members will benefit from local expertise as to market conditions in in their area at regional NRLA events.”