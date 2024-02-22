Property Firm Investigation: Fraud Office Arrests Four After Signature Group Collapse

The UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has initiated an extensive investigation into the collapse of the Signature Group, a Liverpool-based property company, resulting in significant financial losses for over a thousand investors globally. In a concerted effort to uncover the intricacies of the firm’s downfall, the SFO conducted raids on three residential addresses linked to the company, culminating in the arrest of four individuals in the North West.

Signature Group, known for its ambitious redevelopment projects of historical landmarks into luxury residences and commercial spaces, has come under scrutiny after failing to deliver promised returns to its investors. The company, which operated for more than seven years, was renowned for acquiring and transforming iconic buildings across the UK into high-end hotels, apartments, and office spaces. Among its notable ventures were the football-themed Shankly and Dixie Dean hotels in Liverpool, and ambitious projects like a “flotel” intended to be docked off Canary Wharf.

The investigation has shed light on the financial turmoil within Signature Group, revealing the bankruptcy of its founder, Lawrence Kenwright, and his wife, Katie, last month. The company’s portfolio boasted 21 developments, including prestigious sites like Millennium House in Liverpool and the Exchange hotel in Cardiff. However, the allure of investing in such properties, with promises of 8% to 15% returns, ended in a disastrous collapse, leaving investors facing losses upwards of £140 million.

Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the SFO, emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, “The scheme offered attractive returns and used much-loved local landmarks to lure investors. We have people up and down the country left out of pocket, and buildings left derelict at the centre of our cities.” This investigation marks the fourth major probe undertaken by the SFO under Ephgrave’s leadership, signaling a rigorous crackdown on fraudulent activities within the UK’s property sector.

Supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA), the SFO’s actions aim to meticulously reconstruct the events leading to Signature Group’s failure, ensuring accountability and justice for affected investors. This active criminal investigation highlights the ongoing challenges within the property investment landscape, underscoring the need for vigilance and regulatory oversight to protect stakeholders from fraudulent schemes.