NRLA Sets New Dates for 2024 ‘Wales On Tour’ Events

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has unveiled the schedule for its 2024 ‘Wales On Tour’ events, following the success of last year’s series. These sessions are aimed at landlords, letting agents, and property enthusiasts, offering a unique opportunity for networking and gaining insights into the latest market trends and governmental focuses.

Upcoming Sessions Across Wales

The NRLA’s 2024 tour will include stops in various Welsh cities, providing broad geographical coverage and opportunities for attendees in different regions. The scheduled dates and locations are as follows:

23 May in Cardiff

4 July in Llandudno

3 September in Aberystwyth

12 November in Llanelli

Each event is set to feature a series of seminars that delve into current market trends and legislative changes affecting the housing sector.

Educational Opportunities and Networking

The ‘Wales On Tour’ events are not only a platform for learning but also an excellent opportunity for property professionals to connect. The NRLA promises that these events will be invaluable for those looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving property market. Attendees can expect to gather a wealth of information from industry experts, particularly about initiatives and regulations from the Welsh Government that will impact the sector in the upcoming year.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA, expressed enthusiasm about the continuation of the tour, highlighting its past success and the value it offers to members. “We look forward to delivering more NRLA On Tour events across Wales over the course of this year,” he stated. Beadle also emphasised the added benefits for NRLA members, including access to essential compliance tools like Safe2 and NRLA Portfolio, which facilitate easier management and adherence to regulatory standards.

These events are free to attend in Cardiff this month, with reservations open to all interested parties looking to enhance their understanding and network within the property industry.