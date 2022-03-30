NRLA welcomes VAT reduction

A Government commitment to scrap VAT on energy-saving materials has been welcomed by the National Residential Landlords Association.

Announcement of the change, which will take effect in April, was made in Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement. As NRLA pointed out, it amounts to an overturning of a previous ruling by the European Court of Justice.

But, said NRLA, while the move was welcome, landlords are in need of more clarity about how they will be expected to improve the energy efficiency of their properties.

‘It remains disappointing that the Government has again failed to explain what will be required of the rental sector when it comes to energy improvements’, said NRLA chief executive Ben Beadle.

‘The sector needs clarity as a matter of urgency.

‘More broadly, as renters, along with all others, face a cost-of-living crisis, the chancellor should have reversed his decision to freeze housing benefit rates. Without this, those relying on the benefit will find it increasingly difficult to afford their rents’.