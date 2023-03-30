My Property Box’s managing director, Ben Quaintrell, has criticized the government’s reported intention to mandate landlords to upgrade their properties for net zero energy efficiency, calling the plan unrealistic. Quaintrell argues that raising the Energy Performance Certificate rating of rented homes from E to C would necessitate massive investments that many private landlords cannot afford.

The government is said to be planning a sliding scale of expenditure per property, capped at £10,000, based on rental value. Non-compliant landlords could face fines up to £30,000. Quaintrell, whose estate agency operates in the North East of England and North Yorkshire, emphasizes the importance of improving UK homes’ energy efficiency but notes that the required investments are substantial and the timeframe is too short.

He points out that achieving net zero energy efficiency in pre-1960s homes, which make up a significant portion of the UK’s housing stock, is particularly challenging due to their construction. Quaintrell calls for a comprehensive government investment plan, rather than placing the burden solely on private landlords.

Quaintrell warns that these measures could push more private landlords out of the market, exacerbating the current supply-demand imbalance, leading to increased rents and placing additional strain on tenants. He advocates for a feasible government-led investment strategy with a more realistic timeline, as the proposed targets could have detrimental effects on the rental sector that many rely on.