New advice online

Notice periods given to tenants in England from 29 August 2020 (to at least 31 March 2021) must be at least six months for most grounds, the Government has reminded landlords in updated guidance on Understanding the possession action process: guidance for landlords and tenants.

In Wales, notice periods given to tenants on most grounds on or after 24 July 2020 (to at least 31 March 2021) must be at least six months.

Other recent updates to Government advice to landlords include the need to check that anyone aged 18 or over who pays to use a property, whether as a tenant, sub-tenants, or paying house guests, has the right to rent.

There is also a new Model Tenancy Agreement, the Government’s recommended contract for landlords.