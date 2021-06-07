Updated forms bring reminder on s21 limits

Latest assured tenancy forms published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government remind landlords that they cannot rely on Section 21 in all circumstances.

They cannot use this form of ‘no fault’ eviction during the first four months of a tenancy, in cases of ‘retaliatory eviction’, where they have not provided the tenant with an energy performance certificate, gas safety certificate or the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s publication How to rent: the checklist for renting in England, where the landlord has not complied with the tenancy deposit protection legislation, or where the property requires a licence but is unlicensed, or where the landlord is prevented under section 17 of the Tenant Fees Act 2019.

There are 10 updated forms in the latest batch. They are:

Updated forms to be used when seeking possession of secure tenancies have also been published.

Secure tenancies are the type of residential tenancy agreements used by local authorities in their own properties.