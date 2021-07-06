Letting agent charged with assaulting Chris Whitty

A London lettings agent has been charged with common assault after filming himself pestering England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty to join him in a selfie.

Police had been called to the incident, which took place in St James’s Park last week, and have since charged 23 year old Lewis Hughes of Wigton Way, Romford with common assault. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 30 July.

Police said they had spoken to Professor Whitty after the incident to check his welfare and that he had confirmed he had not suffered any injuries.

Hughes has been widely quoted as saying he had not intended any malicious intent when approaching Whitty. He has apologised for the incident which he said had cost him his job with Caplen Estates, where he had worked as a ‘sales and lettings negotiator’. He had been with the firm for a little over a year, joining from Butler & Stag Estate Agents, where he had spent just shy of two years as a sales negotiator. Before that he had lasted eight months with Savills.