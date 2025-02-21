Letting agent arrested over missing rent and deposits scandal

A letting agent in Norwich has been arrested following serious allegations from landlords and tenants regarding missing rental payments and unprotected deposits. The 40-year-old woman, who worked for a now-liquidated agency, has been released on bail as investigations continue.

Landlords left out of pocket as agency collapses

The scandal has left numerous landlords facing financial hardship after rent payments failed to arrive for months. Many reported being owed thousands of pounds, with some discovering that deposits meant to be safeguarded under one of the UK’s three Government-approved schemes had not been protected.

One landlord, who left a Google review before the agency shut down, shared their frustration: *“I haven’t had any rent paid to me in nearly a year. Thousands of pounds are now owed. I have tried numerous times to communicate with TIILI, to no avail. Now having to consult solicitors to reclaim the money owed. It’s been a nightmare.”*

Another landlord warned others to stay away: “AVOID AT ALL COSTS! Every month, I have tried and failed to contact [the company] to get rent paid into our account. No surprises they’ve gone into administration.”*

A third stated that they had not received *“a single payment from any of the rents that TIILI supposedly collected on my behalf.”* The firm’s sudden collapse has left many scrambling for legal advice, with local letting agency Arlington Park stepping in to offer affected landlords guidance.

History of company name changes raises red flags

Companies House records reveal that the now-defunct letting agency, TIILI, had previously traded under several different names, including Abode Estate Agency and Brik Agency Ltd. The business has now entered liquidation, and its Propertymark membership has been revoked amid an ‘ongoing investigation.’ Despite this, the company’s property listings remain visible on Zoopla, adding to concerns over transparency and accountability in the rental sector.

When approached by the Norwich Evening News, TIILI’s founder and director, Steven Barker, declined to comment on the allegations. However, landlords told the newspaper that their primary point of contact had been Amy Kennedy, who was appointed as a director in May last year before resigning in November.

Implications for landlords and the industry

The case highlights the vulnerabilities landlords face when working with unscrupulous letting agents. With no rent protection in place, landlords have been left to pursue lengthy legal battles to recover funds. Many are calling for stricter enforcement of deposit protection laws and harsher penalties for agencies that fail to comply.