Goodlord unveils key referencing updates to support landlords and agents

With new regulatory hurdles on the horizon, lettings technology provider Goodlord has introduced two major upgrades to its PRO Referencing service. These enhancements—ID Upgrade and Automated Sanctions Checks—aim to simplify compliance procedures for landlords and agents, tackling fraud risks and aligning with evolving legal requirements.

Automated sanctions checks to ensure compliance

From 14 May 2025, all UK letting agents will be legally required to screen prospective tenants against the UK’s national financial sanctions list. Agents must also report any matches or concerns to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI). In response, Goodlord’s new Automated Sanctions Checks will replace time-consuming manual checks, ensuring landlords and agents remain compliant with the new rules well before they come into force.

Previously, these checks were only necessary for rental agreements exceeding €10,000 per month. However, the revised regulations extend to all tenants, meaning failure to comply could lead to severe financial penalties.

By integrating these automated checks into its PRO Referencing process, Goodlord removes the compliance burden from landlords and agents. The system cross-references tenant details with government data in real time, offering rapid and precise results. Additionally, the tool supports required OFSI reporting, ensuring full regulatory adherence.

ID upgrade strengthens right to rent compliance

Alongside Automated Sanctions Checks, Goodlord has launched ID Upgrade, an advanced verification tool designed to streamline Right to Rent checks and prevent identity fraud.

As part of the PRO Referencing suite, ID Upgrade enables landlords and agents to access UK Government-accredited Right to Rent checks. It also includes International ID Checks with biometric facial recognition, adding another layer of security and reassurance.

Goodlord’s commitment to landlord protection

Nishma Parekh, Director of Referencing at Goodlord, highlighted the importance of these updates: “The lettings industry is undergoing a major regulatory shift with the Renters’ Right Bill, and new financial sanctions regulations add further complexity. At Goodlord, we’re committed to making compliance as seamless as possible. By integrating automated sanctions checks and ID Upgrade into our award-winning PRO Referencing process, we’re giving agents the tools they need to stay ahead of these regulatory changes, reduce risk for themselves and their landlords, and ensure full compliance while removing additional operational burdens.”

For landlords, these advancements provide vital safeguards against legal risks and fraud while streamlining rental procedures. As regulatory frameworks tighten, proactive solutions like Goodlord’s latest updates are becoming essential for smooth property management and long-term investment security.