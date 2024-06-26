Lenders cut mortgage rates ahead of anticipated interest rate reduction

Three of the UK’s largest lenders have reduced their fixed mortgage rates over the past week, anticipating a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of England in August.

Major Banks Leading the Way

HSBC has joined Barclays and NatWest in lowering mortgage borrowing costs, with the cuts taking effect from today. On Monday, Barclays announced rate reductions of up to 0.31% for property buyers, raising hopes of further decreases in borrowing costs.

The anticipation of a rate cut has sparked optimism among market analysts, who believe that the Bank of England might lower rates as early as August. Some analysts, however, suggest that the Bank is unlikely to make such a move during an election period.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James Investment Services, commented: “The general election precludes the Bank from making moves that could signify political favour. Once the new Parliament is seated and a new budget is delivered, the trajectory for monetary policy will be made clearer. That being said, it is clear that a rate cut is on the horizon and, assuming inflationary pressures remain eased, it is likely there may be more than one.”

Current Economic Context

The Bank Rate has remained at its current level, a 16-year high, since autumn last year as part of efforts to combat inflation, which peaked at 11.1% in October 2022. The five-year SONIA swap rate, a key pricing mechanism for five-year fixed-rate mortgages, currently stands at 3.82%, indicating room for lenders to further lower rates.

Nicholas Mendes of broker John Charcol added, “We can anticipate that lenders will escalate their strategies significantly over the next few weeks. Following last week’s Monetary Policy Committee decision and with important wage data and general election results on the horizon, markets are likely to anticipate further reductions in bank rates.”

Implications for Homebuyers and Landlords

The reduction in mortgage rates is expected to benefit both residential buyers and buy-to-let investors, providing some relief in the current high-interest-rate environment. With the potential for further rate cuts on the horizon, borrowers may see more favourable lending conditions in the coming months.