Landlords show post-Brexit confidence

Landlords are indifferent to the effects of Brexit on their lettings businesses, telling Intus Lettings that it has been neither good nor bad.

The national letting agent’s latest survey found that over half of respondents hadn’t had a change of heart on wider Brexit issues since casting their referendum vote – although a third had had a change of heart. But, said Intus, the overwhelming feeling was that the buy-to-let market had remained buoyant and unaffected by Britain’s departure from the EU.

‘Brexit cast a long shadow over the last few years and plenty of people were concerned about how it would impact the property market’, said Intus head of lettings, Hope McKendrick.

‘It’s incredibly encouraging to see so many landlords say that Brexit hasn’t had a negative impact on the market, and that’s reflected in the high demand for property sales and purchases we’re seeing across the country.

‘The outlook for the next year is also solid. A quarter of those we spoke to said they were very confident about the buy-to-let market outlook in the next 12 months – and a further 41 per cent were ‘somewhat confident’’.

The survey of 500 landlords, undertaken by One Poll on behalf of Intus put their average annual rental income per property at over £20,000, with 14 per cent of landlords earning over £35,000 per property.