Landlord uncovers shocking conditions after evicting tenant

A landlord in Plymouth has revealed the appalling state of his rental property following a tenant’s eviction. After two years of being denied access for inspections, Jan Pringle found the one-bedroom basement flat filled with two years’ worth of rubbish, including 200 bottles of urine and bags of faeces.

The discovery highlights ongoing challenges faced by landlords managing difficult tenancies, while raising questions about support systems for vulnerable tenants.

Property left uninhabitable after tenant’s neglect

Pringle regained possession of the flat, let unfurnished for £575 per month, after issuing the tenant with a Section 21 eviction notice. However, entering the property proved difficult due to the sheer amount of rubbish, reportedly piled three feet high.

“There were a couple of hundred bottles of wee and bags of poo and I could smell it,” Pringle told Plymouth Live. “I had to crawl over the rubbish wearing a mask and gloves because it’s completely full. You can’t get to the bedroom or bathroom. The toilet was blocked. The rubbish was composting. There were takeaway boxes, eggshells, and empty tins.”

He added: “It was two years’ worth of rubbish. There’s one bit of space on the sofa where they must have sat all day and slept. The windows and blinds have never been opened. If someone challenged me to make that much mess in two years, it would be difficult.”

The tenant had been on a six-month contract, which later transitioned to a rolling agreement. Despite the mess, Pringle expressed concern for the individual, noting they had not taken their bins out or left the flat during their tenancy.

A broken support system

Pringle’s efforts to seek help for the tenant proved futile. “Around six or seven months ago, I contacted some welfare charities to see if they would make sure he was okay,” he explained. “But they said there was nothing they could do because he hadn’t come forward himself.”

Despite the property damage, Pringle refrained from anger towards the tenant, instead pointing to broader systemic failings. “I’m not angry with the tenant. He’s slipped through the net. The system is broken. He needs help. I don’t know how someone can live like that. It’s harsh that there’s no one there to look after him,” he said.

Balancing tenant welfare and landlord rights

This case underscores the challenges landlords face in managing properties while navigating tenant welfare concerns. Landlords often lack the resources or authority to intervene effectively in situations involving vulnerable tenants.

Pringle’s experience raises important questions about the role of support networks and welfare organisations in preventing such scenarios. Could earlier intervention have prevented this situation from escalating?

As policymakers continue to debate landlord-tenant regulations, this case highlights the need for balanced approaches that protect tenant rights while ensuring landlords are not left to bear the burden of systemic shortcomings.