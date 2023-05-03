Landlord Receives Criminal Record for Illegally Dumping Renovation Waste

A landlord has been prosecuted after waste from construction and renovation efforts at his rental property was discovered illegally dumped in Cambridgeshire. The rubbish, which included timber, mattresses, carpets, tiles, and other household waste, had been removed from a Huntingdon property during refurbishment before the home was rented out again.

Council and police officers investigated the waste pile and identified the owner as a landlord living in Hunstanton, Norfolk. The landlord claimed that a friend had been overseeing the property but failed to provide any documentation to confirm employment or liability. The landlord acknowledged that work had been performed on the property and identified several items found in the waste as originating from his address. He admitted to not having conducted the necessary checks on contractors regarding waste disposal.

The landlord pleaded guilty to neglecting his duty of care and was fined £400, ordered to pay £1,000 in costs, and received a criminal record. A council spokesperson emphasised the importance of taking precautions to ensure proper waste transfers, as fly-tipping harms the environment, poses risks to public health and wildlife, and undermines legitimate waste businesses.

The council also noted that the government currently only measures the cost of clearing larger-scale fly-tipping incidents, described as “tipper lorry load size or larger.” In 2020/21, there were 39,000 such incidents, a 16% increase from 33,000 in 2019/20. The cost of clearance for these large incidents amounted to £11.6 million in 2020/21, up from £10.9 million in 2019/20.