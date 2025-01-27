Landlord concerns over labour policies lead to 90-year-old tenant’s eviction

Fears over potential Labour Party housing reforms and increasing taxation have led a landlord to evict his long-term tenant, a 90-year-old woman, from her home of nearly two decades. Alan Shields, 75, cited the uncertain regulatory environment and the looming threat of stricter measures as key reasons behind his decision to sell the property.

Years of stability turned uncertain

Shields entered the buy-to-let market in 2002, purchasing a bungalow outright for £164,000 and investing an additional £20,000 in renovations. For years, the property provided a steady rental income, and the elderly tenant proved reliable with her payments. However, concerns surrounding the potential abolition of Section 21 no-fault evictions prompted Shields to reassess his position as a landlord.

“We looked at what Michael Gove was proposing when he was Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, but we thought we would wait and see what happens with the election,” Shields told The Telegraph. “However, the elimination of Section 21 worried us the most.”

Section 21, which allows landlords to regain possession of their property without providing a reason, has been at the centre of housing reform debates. Labour’s commitment to abolish the provision further fuelled Shields’ concerns.

Tax speculation pushes landlords to the edge

Shields also highlighted uncertainty surrounding capital gains tax as a major factor in his decision. Ahead of the October Budget, rumours circulated about potential increases in taxes on rental properties, which made the prospect of remaining a landlord less appealing.

“Speculation varied, but some expected capital gains tax rates to go as high as 45%. Although Rachel Reeves didn’t ultimately raise the tax on rental properties in the October Budget, the uncertainty made it feel not worth the effort anymore,” Shields explained.

Faced with mounting regulatory pressures and financial unpredictability, Shields issued a Section 21 eviction notice to his tenant. However, he and his wife ensured the tenant found suitable alternative accommodation nearby, demonstrating their commitment to supporting her through the transition.

Housing shortages and policy challenges

The story reflects wider concerns within the private rental sector as landlords increasingly opt to sell their properties due to fears of excessive regulation and financial burdens. Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), highlighted the impact of these decisions on tenants.

“Right across the country, it is tenants who are suffering as landlords decide to sell up,” Beadle remarked. “No amount of changing the rules about when landlords can sell will address the chronic shortage of homes to meet demand.”

The case underscores the tension between government policy and landlord confidence. While housing reforms aim to protect tenants, they risk exacerbating the supply crisis if landlords continue to leave the market.