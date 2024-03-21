Landlord Concerns Escalate Over Upcoming Rental Legislation Changes

A recent survey conducted by Propertymark highlights significant apprehension among landlords regarding upcoming changes in rental legislation. The study indicates a widespread concern over the abolition of Section 21 notices and the termination of fixed-term tenancies, with 72% and 69% of landlords respectively troubled by these developments.

The forthcoming Renters (Reform) Bill is set to introduce substantial modifications to the current tenancy framework. It proposes the elimination of fixed-term tenancies, including assured and assured shorthold tenancies, transitioning instead to periodic tenancies without a specified conclusion. Additionally, the bill seeks to eradicate section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, a move that has sparked debate among property owners.

Despite these significant changes, the survey revealed a lack of familiarity with the bill among landlords. Only about 18% of respondents acknowledged an understanding of the Renters (Reform) Bill, and a mere 3% had perused the guidance documents related to the legislation. Moreover, 52% expressed dissatisfaction with the provided guidance, suggesting a potential reliance on professional letting agents to comprehend and adapt to the impending legal alterations.

Timothy Douglas, Propertymark’s Head of Policy and Campaigns, commented on the situation, emphasizing the critical role of fixed-term tenancies in ensuring security for both tenants and landlords. Douglas highlighted the necessity for the Renters (Reform) Bill to address the practical challenges faced by landlords. He underscored the importance of preparing landlords for the new regulations, stating, “It is imperative that landlords are aware of the upcoming legislation and are given the adequate guidance and support to deliver a high level of service for tenants.” Douglas further noted the pivotal role of Propertymark agents in facilitating the smooth transition to the new legislative framework.