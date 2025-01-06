Land Registry strike threatens delays as stamp duty deadline looms

The Land Registry is bracing for disruption as staff vote to strike over mandatory office attendance policies. The industrial action comes at a critical time for the property market, as buyers and agents rush to complete transactions before the Stamp Duty changes on 1st April.

Backlogs could worsen

The Land Registry is already struggling with record delays, with some registrations taking up to 24 months to process. A strike could exacerbate these backlogs, potentially impacting buyers and sellers trying to finalise deals ahead of the Stamp Duty deadline.

A spokesperson for the Land Registry sought to reassure stakeholders, stating: “We have consistently delivered essential services during previous periods of industrial action and there is no reason why delays or any future industrial action should impact forthcoming house sales.”

The department also emphasised that urgent applications could still be expedited: “If an uncompleted application needs to be processed urgently, these can be expedited for free, with over 95% completed within 10 days.”

Strike over home working

The industrial action follows a decision by management to require staff to work in the office three days a week, aligning with government guidance recommending 60% office attendance for civil servants.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, which represents the striking workers, criticised the policy and called for negotiations to avoid the walkout. A union spokesperson stated: “It’s not too late for management to avoid strike action by ending this dispute.”

The timing of the strike remains unconfirmed, but it is expected to coincide with heightened activity in the property market due to the looming Stamp Duty deadline.

Landlords and investors brace for impact

For landlords and property investors, the potential delays add another layer of complexity during an already busy period. While the Land Registry insists it has contingency plans in place, concerns remain about the knock-on effects for transactions waiting to be completed.

Despite the challenges, the Land Registry reassures that registration occurs “at the very end of a transaction after keys are exchanged and SDLT is paid.” This means that most deals should still progress, provided applications are expedited where necessary.