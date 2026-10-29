Land Registry reveals new control-rights disclosure from April 2027

HM Land Registry has published new guidance that will force developers, investors and other parties to disclose contractual control rights over land from 6 April 2027.

Practice Guide 84 covers options to buy land, conditional contracts and pre-emption rights across registered land in England and Wales. Those in scope must submit details digitally, with a public launch of the data expected from April 2028.

Portfolio landlords who secure sites with options or lock up land through conditional deals face fresh paperwork and earlier preparation. Files that once sat quietly with a solicitor will need dates, places and spatial details ready for the registry.

Options and conditional contracts caught by 2027 rules

The regulations sit under the Provision of Information (Contractual Control) (Registered Land) Regulations 2026. The guide explains which agreements count, who must report and what details are needed.

Agreements that give control without ownership are the target. The registry said current ownership records do not always show who holds rights over future development or disposal, and the reform aims to close that gap.

Firms should retain relevant contracts and collect dates and places of birth where individuals grant rights. Where a deal covers part of a title, spatial data may be needed to map the affected area.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of Land Registry data showing house price growth had slowed to 0.9 percent in August, a sign that deal flow and pricing power vary by area. Greater visibility of control deals could sharpen how landlords read local supply and competition.

Conveyancers told to prepare now to avoid delays

The registry is urging conveyancers and property professionals to review the guidance well ahead of the April 2027 start. Early checks on files, clients and mapping could prevent delays and extra cost on live transactions.

Landlords using Land Registry data on slowing price growth to time purchases will want to pair that with fresh analysis of tax and transaction pressure since the 2024 Budget. Control-rights transparency adds another layer to due diligence on sites with competing interests.

Full detail is set out in HM Land Registry Practice Guide 84 on contractual control rights, which firms can read before the digital service opens on 6 April 2027.

Publication of the data from April 2028 will let buyers, sellers and neighbours see who holds key rights even when ownership has not changed. For landlords assembling HMOs, flats or small schemes via options, that visibility cuts both ways.

Agents and lawyers acting for landlords should agree who files what on each deal, and diary key dates for renewals and long stops. Clear responsibility at instruction stage will matter more once the digital service goes live.

What this means for landlords

If you hold options or conditional contracts: Pull the files now and check dates, parties and plan boundaries for April 2027 reporting.

Pull the files now and check dates, parties and plan boundaries for April 2027 reporting. Watch for: Extra conveyancing checks and requests for personal details and spatial data on part-title deals.

Extra conveyancing checks and requests for personal details and spatial data on part-title deals. Bottom line: Control deals go public from 2028, so tidy paperwork early to protect timelines and negotiating cover.

Editor’s view

Sunlight on land deals is overdue. Landlords who run clean files will gain; those who rely on loose options may find their edge on show.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 29 October 2026

Sources: HM Land Registry, Practice Guide 84

Related reading: Land Registry: house price growth slows to 0.9 percent in August

