Land near transport hubs poised to become prime investment opportunities for landlords

The government has unveiled plans to unlock untapped land near commuter transport hubs, creating new opportunities for housing development and investment. In a bid to deliver 1.5 million new homes by mid-2029, reforms will streamline planning processes and prioritise high-potential locations, offering a significant boost for landlords and developers.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to outline these plans in a key speech tomorrow, emphasising a “default yes” approach to development applications in key areas. This shift aims to cut through red tape, accelerate infrastructure projects, and create a more efficient planning system while maintaining environmental protections.

A “default yes” approach to development

Under the new reforms, developers submitting applications for schemes in high-potential areas—particularly near transport hubs—will benefit from a streamlined approval process. The government claims this will reduce delays and costs, making it easier for landlords and investors to bring forward new housing projects.

“We are ensuring that when developers submit an application for acceptable types of schemes in key areas, the default answer is ‘yes’,” a government statement confirmed. This approach is expected to unlock significant opportunities for growth, particularly in regions with untapped potential.

Regeneration projects to drive regional growth

One of the flagship initiatives highlighted by the Chancellor is the regeneration of Old Trafford in Manchester. This project will see the creation of new housing, commercial spaces, and public areas, serving as a model for pro-development strategies across the UK. Authorities are exploring the establishment of a mayoral development corporation to oversee the redevelopment, ensuring it delivers maximum economic and social benefits.

Reeves described the project as “a shining example” of the government’s commitment to bold, growth-driven development. “I am fighting every single day in our mission to kickstart the economy, deliver on our Plan for Change, and make working people better off,” she said.

Local development orders to unlock growth

The government is also collaborating with Greater Manchester to release land around transport hubs, such as Castleton Station, through local development orders. This innovative use of existing powers is expected to kickstart building in these areas, with the potential to serve as a blueprint for similar projects nationwide.

By prioritising growth-generating land near transport links, the reforms aim to ensure that every corner of the UK benefits from economic development. This focus on strategic locations is likely to create lucrative opportunities for landlords and property investors.

Overhauling the statutory consultee system

In addition to unlocking land, the government is reforming the statutory consultee system, which currently requires developers to consult multiple organisations during the planning process. This often leads to delays and inefficiencies, hindering much-needed development.

A government statement explained: “Today the government has declared a moratorium on any new statutory consultees, and the Chancellor and the Deputy Prime Minister will review existing arrangements to ensure they meet our ambitions for growth.”

These changes follow recent reforms to the rules around challenging major infrastructure projects through the courts, which aim to prevent unnecessary delays and accelerate the delivery of critical projects such as nuclear plants, train lines, and wind farms.

A brighter future for landlords and investors

The government’s latest reforms represent a significant step forward for landlords and property investors, offering clearer pathways for development and reducing bureaucratic hurdles. By prioritising high-potential locations and streamlining planning processes, these measures are set to unlock new opportunities and drive economic growth across the UK.