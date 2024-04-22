Jeremy Hunt Contemplates Significant Stamp Duty Reduction in Pre-Election Budget Move

In a move that is stirring discussions among political and economic circles, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is rumored to be considering a significant cut to Stamp Duty in the forthcoming Autumn budget. This strategic decision is seen as a key measure to bolster the current government’s standing before a probable General Election scheduled for November.

Sources close to HM Treasury, as reported by The Times, suggest that plans are underway to increase the threshold for Stamp Duty from £250,000 to £300,000. This adjustment is poised to exempt nearly half of all home buyers in England from the tax, potentially saving individuals up to £2,500. The anticipated change, which could cost the Treasury approximately £3 billion annually by the fiscal year 2028-29, aims to invigorate the housing market and provide substantial relief to prospective homeowners.

Political Implications and Timing

The timing of the proposed Stamp Duty cut is particularly noteworthy. It appears to align with the interests of the Prime Minister, who views this fiscal concession as a pivotal factor in gaining voter support in the imminent election. Initially planned for the Spring budget, the proposal was postponed due to persistently high inflation rates. However, with inflation beginning to ease, Treasury officials are reportedly more confident about introducing the tax cut in the September budget, the exact date of which remains to be announced.

Market Reactions and Expert Insights

The potential reduction in Stamp Duty is also expected to have a noticeable impact on the property market. Tomer Aboody, director of property lender MT Finance, commented on the situation, stating, “With prices increasing month-on-month, we are seeing the strength in demand and confidence within buyers who are taking advantage of steadying interest rates and lower inflation.” He added, “But with sales volumes considerably lower than last year, higher demand versus lower supply will always push prices up.” Aboody believes that adjustments in Stamp Duty rates could serve as an incentive for sellers, thereby helping to replenish market stock and stabilize property prices.

As the Autumn budget approaches, all eyes will be on Chancellor Hunt’s decisions, which could play a crucial role in shaping the economic landscape and influencing the political fortunes of the current government.