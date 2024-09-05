Japanese knotweed and winter neglect could slash house prices

As winter approaches, HaMuch, a platform that connects homeowners with skilled tradespeople, is warning landlords and homeowners about essential maintenance tasks that, if neglected, could lead to significant financial losses. Among these tasks, addressing the threat of Japanese Knotweed stands out as particularly crucial, with potential losses of up to £43,000 if left unchecked.

Prepare your heating systems

One of the top priorities before the cold weather sets in is ensuring that your boiler and radiators are in good working order. Bleeding radiators throughout the home can improve their efficiency, ensuring that heat is evenly distributed. Additionally, scheduling a boiler health check is a wise investment. While the cost of a check-up might range from £100 to £800 depending on the extent of any necessary repairs, it’s a small price compared to the £2,750 average cost of replacing a faulty boiler. A malfunctioning boiler can also reduce your home’s value by an average of 1.9%, which could translate to a loss of £5,471 based on the current average UK house price.

Improve insulation and check windows

To complement the heating system check, it’s also essential to assess your home’s insulation, windows, and doors. Ensuring proper insulation in your loft and walls, as well as making sure windows and doors are secure, can greatly enhance your home’s energy efficiency. For those with older wooden windows, checking for cracks or damage is key, while newer windows should have functioning trickle vents. This inspection could cost between £200 and £300, but the savings on energy bills over the winter will more than justify the expense.

Tackle damp and mould before it’s too late

Damp and mould are more than just unsightly—they pose serious health risks and can lead to structural damage if not promptly addressed. Minor damp treatment might cost around £175, and mould repair can be approximately £300 per room. Ignoring these issues can be costly, with damp and mould known to decrease a property’s value by an average of 7.5%, equating to a potential loss of £21,594 on the average UK house price. It’s crucial to address these problems before they worsen, both for the sake of your health and the value of your home.

Don’t ignore Japanese knotweed

Perhaps the most significant warning issued by HaMuch is regarding Japanese Knotweed, one of the most invasive plants in the UK. This plant can cause serious damage to properties and, if left untreated, can reduce a home’s value by up to 15%, or £43,189 based on the average house price. Although it may appear to die off during the winter, the plant’s underground rhizomes remain active, continuing to spread. “It’s vital to tackle Japanese Knotweed before winter sets in, rather than waiting until spring,” advises Tarquin Purdie, Founder and CEO of HaMuch. Ignoring this issue until the warmer months can result in significant property devaluation.

As the weather begins to turn, it’s clear that proactive maintenance is essential for preserving the value and integrity of your property. Landlords and homeowners are urged to act now to avoid costly repairs and potential devaluation.