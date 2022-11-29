Housing supply up 10 per cent on year

Some 210,000 new homes were built in England between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics.

New builds accounted for 90 per cent of the 233,000 net increase in housing supply during the year, a figure that represents an increase of 10 per cent on the Covid-affected previous year, but which is still down 4 per cent on the 243,000 net additions achieved in 2019-2020.

Aside from the City of London. which has a low level of residential stock, the areas with the three highest net additions per 1,000 dwellings were Tower Hamlets, Brent and Rugby. Areas with low levels of net additions, excluding Isles of Scilly which has a low level of residential dwelling stock, were Gosport, Bromley and New Forest.

London was a mixed picture, with seven of the top 50 net addition rates per 1,000 dwellings and nine of the lowest 50 net addition rates.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities also publishes figures on annual affordable housing supply. These put the increase in affordable homes at 59,000, representing just over 25 per cent of all new builds.