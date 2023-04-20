Haringey Council Allocates £5m for Improvements in Housing Services

Haringey Council has committed nearly £5 million to transform housing services, ensuring that council homes are well-maintained and residents’ opinions are central to decision-making. Thousands of households will benefit from significant improvements in handling damp and mould, resident engagement, repairs, building safety performance, and complaint responses.

The new Housing Improvement Plan, agreed upon by the Cabinet, aims to make housing management services more visible and responsive to residents’ needs while enhancing cleaning and grounds maintenance standards to create better neighbourhoods.

Cllr Dana Carlin, Cabinet Member for Housing, Private Renters and Planning, stated that the council is committed to taking action to improve housing services and provide the best possible homes for council tenants. The council plans to strengthen community engagement and involvement in decision-making and service delivery, and an engagement strategy is already being developed in collaboration with residents.

She added: “To be an excellent landlord we need to go far beyond the statutory minimum standards, and listen to our residents, learn what is important to them, how they would like us to develop services, and – crucially – act on this. Putting our residents at the heart of what we do is essential and why engagement with them is a major pillar of the plan.

We have a lot of work to do and have set aside £4.7m to fund the improvements. Good governance and clear reporting to Cabinet is also set out in the report, so that we can clearly see that progress is being made.”