Gavin and Stacey house tops list of affordable Christmas TV homes

As the final episode of Gavin and Stacey airs this Christmas, fans may take solace in knowing that the iconic Barry property is the most affordable Christmas TV home in the UK. Research by Alexander Hall, a leading mortgage advisor, revealed that the terraced house from the series has significantly lower mortgage costs compared to other festive favourites, including Kevin McCallister’s lavish Chicago home from Home Alone.

Barry’s charm comes with affordability

The Gavin and Stacey house in Barry, South Wales, is valued at £224,612, making it the most affordable Christmas TV property. A typical mortgage on the home, with a 15% deposit (£33,692), would cost £1,011 per month.

Stephanie Daley, Director of Partnerships at Alexander Hall, explained: “Excitement for the last ever Gavin and Stacey is as high as the anticipation of Christmas Day itself. For fans who can’t let go, the good news is that Stacey’s home in South Wales tops the table when it comes to property market and mortgage affordability.”

In comparison, a flat in Peckham—home to Del Boy and Rodney Trotter from Only Fools and Horses – comes in second on the affordability list. With a market value of £439,722, the monthly mortgage repayment would be £1,979.

Iconic homes come at a price

On the pricier end of the spectrum, Kevin McCallister’s iconic Chicago mansion from Home Alone would require a staggering £22,460 monthly mortgage repayment. The detached home, located in Winnetka, Illinois, is valued at £4.116m, making it the most expensive TV property analysed.

Stephanie Daley commented: “The Home Alone house is perhaps the most famous of all Christmas TV properties, but the costs associated with it highlight just how far out of reach it is for the average buyer.”

Not far behind is Edina Monsoon’s Holland Park townhouse from Absolutely Fabulous. Valued at £4.6m, the UK property benefits from more favourable mortgage rates compared to the US, but still commands a hefty monthly repayment of nearly £21,000.

Festive nostalgia meets property reality

The analysis highlights the charm and nostalgia tied to Christmas TV homes while offering a fun glimpse into their affordability – or lack thereof! For fans of Gavin and Stacey, the South Wales terraced house is not only a sentimental favourite but also an achievable option for buyers, with manageable monthly repayments of £1,011.

Even the Harry Potter house in Bracknell offers an intriguing prospect, with semi-detached homes in the area requiring an average repayment of £2,025—an appealing option for those who love a little magic in their lives.

For landlords, properties like the Gavin and Stacey house in Barry represent an exciting opportunity to invest in areas that combine affordability with character, tapping into a market where tenants are drawn to both practicality and charm. As Stephanie Daley put it: “These homes not only hold a special place in our hearts but also reflect the diverse opportunities available in today’s property market.”