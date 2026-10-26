Gateshead fines landlord £3,600 in first Section 21 ban penalty

Gateshead Council has fined a landlord £3,600 for serving a Section 21 eviction notice after the no-fault route was scrapped on 1 May 2026, in the first publicised penalty under the Renters Rights Act ban.

The landlord paid £3,060 after a 15 percent discount for payment within 28 days, with the council confirming the money was received on 8 September. Officers said a notice of intent was issued first to give the landlord a chance to respond before the fine was confirmed, and added that other cases are now under review.

Councils in England can now penalise landlords who still use the old no-fault wording, even where a tenancy began before the new rules started. Any Section 21 form sent after 1 May has no legal effect and can trigger enforcement on its own, separate from any possession claim.

What Gateshead found

The case centred on a single Section 21 notice served after the cut-off date. Gateshead said its aim is to help landlords understand the new duties, but it will act where housing law is breached.

“Our aim is to help landlords understand their responsibilities and comply with the law. However, where breaches of housing legislation are identified, we will take appropriate enforcement action,” the council said.

The authority said the landlord was given an opportunity to make representations before the penalty was confirmed. Payment followed within the discount period, closing the case at £3,060 rather than the full £3,600.

The council has not named the landlord or the property. It said further suspected uses of banned notices are being considered, which points to active monitoring rather than a one-off warning.

Section 8 is now the only legal route

Since 1 May, landlords in England seeking possession must rely on a valid ground under Section 8, with the correct notice period and evidence. Common routes include serious rent arrears, anti-social behaviour and a stated intention to sell or move back in, each with its own notice terms and proof requirements.

Ministry of Justice data tracked by Landlord Knowledge shows possession claims rising after the RRA launch as landlords adjusted to the new system. Gateshead is the first council known to have turned the ban itself into a financial penalty.

Landlords should also check old letter templates, agent packs and arrears workflows. A pre-May form letter left in a case file or auto-send queue can still create liability if it goes out now. The official guide to the Renters Rights Act sets out the current possession rules and the end of Section 21.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on a Chesterfield agent fine over fixed-term tenancy paperwork, which showed councils testing tougher penalties for document errors. The Gateshead case moves that focus to the Section 21 ban itself, the central change of the 2026 reforms.

What this means for landlords

If you served notice before 1 May: check the service date and keep proof. Notices served lawfully before the cut-off sit under transitional rules, but anything dated after that point is banned.

check the service date and keep proof. Notices served lawfully before the cut-off sit under transitional rules, but anything dated after that point is banned. Audit templates now: remove Section 21 forms from agent packs, Word files and email drafts. Train staff to use Section 8 grounds with the right notice periods.

remove Section 21 forms from agent packs, Word files and email drafts. Train staff to use Section 8 grounds with the right notice periods. Watch for: further council penalties as enforcement teams review post-May notices. Early payment discounts can cut fines, but the breach stays on record.

further council penalties as enforcement teams review post-May notices. Early payment discounts can cut fines, but the breach stays on record. Bottom line: do not send old no-fault wording to put pressure on tenants. Use a valid Section 8 ground and keep service evidence from day one.

Editor’s view

This is the test case landlords feared and councils needed. A £3,600 fine, even discounted, makes the ban real in a way guidance never could. Clean up paperwork now, because the next council will not wait long to follow Gateshead.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 26 October 2026

Sources: Gateshead Council, GOV.UK guide to the Renters Rights Act, Ministry of Justice

Related reading: Possession claims rise after RRA launch

